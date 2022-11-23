(The Center Square) – The St. Louis region’s largest economic development organization is criticizing a proposed split of the $519 million settlement from the National Football League over Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke moving the team.
“Based on national best practices, the use of one-time settlement funds should be based on a transparent process, clear and specific goals, sound fiduciary governance, accountability, and oversight,” Jason Hall, chief executive officer of Greater St. Louis Inc., said in a statement late Tuesday night, hours after St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones released the mediated settlement terms.
Last year, the NFL avoided a breach of contract trial by agreeing to pay $790 million to St. Louis. Two law firms – Dowd Bennett LLP and Blitz Bardgett & Deutsch – received approximately $276.5 million or 35% of the settlement, plus reimbursement of additional costs.
The agreement calls for the city to receive $250 million and possibly another $30 million – approximately 54% of the settlement. If the city’s Board of Aldermen fails to appropriate $30 million for an expansion to the stadium complex’s convention center by June 2023, the amount will go to the Regional Sports Authority (RSA), the organization operating the stadium complex where the Rams played.
The RSA will receive $70 million, or 13% of the funds. St. Louis County will receive $169 million, or 33% of the settlement. The RSA’s board, comprised of appointees by the city, county and state, still must vote on the settlement.
“On behalf of businesses, organizations and institutions that employ more than 200,000 people in the St. Louis metro area, we urge the city, county, and RSA to steward and invest these once-in-a-lifetime funds to grow the St. Louis economy,” Hall said.
In October, Greater St. Louis Inc. published a white paper with three possible models for using the money with a focused and regional basis:
- a long-term trust/endowment for sustainable investment;
- a structured short-term spend-down for significant economy-building projects;
- a hybrid short- and long-term solution.
“We continue to believe that the three national models outlined in our recent white paper offer the best potential pathways to maximize the transformative potential of these one-time settlement proceeds,” Hall said. “These funds should be deployed in an intentional and strategic manner to drive inclusive and catalytic growth in the metro.”
The document included examples of other metropolitan areas that created funds after receiving litigation settlements or regions that created endowments focused on community and economic development.
“…while this influx of funding was not planned or expected, St. Louis does not have the luxury to miss the opportunity to leverage these funds for catalytic growth,” the white paper concluded. “Regardless of which model is pursued, it will be meaningful and powerful for St. Louis City and St. Louis County to come together with the business community, partners and the public to reinforce a unified and focused metro that is laser-focused on inclusive growth.”