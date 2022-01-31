(The Center Square) – Punctuation is preventing a sales-tax exemption for medical devices used by cancer patients in Missouri.
While a legislative process moves forward for the second year to clarify the statute regarding medical sales-tax exemptions, some legislators hope the new director of Missouri’s Department of Revenue (DOR), former Senator and Representative Wayne Wallingford, will correct the comma-caused situation.
HB1864, sponsored by Rep. Lisa Thomas, R-Lake Ozark, provides a specific exemption from state and local sales taxes for all sales of class III medical devices that use electric fields to treat cancer.
“Although most other medical devices, prescription drugs and similar items are exempt from sales and use taxes, the Missouri Department of Revenue issued opinions that they do not believe the current statute exempts the devices that we’re talking about,” Thomas said during a hearing on the bill last week in the Ways and Means Committee.
The measure is estimated to cost the state $70,000 in sales tax revenue in the coming fiscal year, according to an analysis by the Committee on Legislative Research.
Wallingford, who was named leader of DOR by Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Dec. 29, 2021, was quickly identified as someone to solve the language problem without legislation.
“Have you talked to the new director about, maybe, re-evaluating this position?” asked Rep. Shane Roden, R-Cedar Hill. “Maybe the ship has turned around over there and there’s some possibility that we could fix this without having to fix this.”
This is the second year legislators are attempting to fix this Missouri law. Last year, it was an amendment to Senate Bill 226, which Republican Gov. Mike Parson vetoed.
“Regrettably… providing a sales tax exemption for certain cancer treatment devices, would have provided tax relief for Missourians fighting rate cancers,” Gov. Parson said in a letter explaining his action. “I am supportive of this tax deduction, which is consistent with other medical devices and provides appropriate state tax relief. It is my hope that the General Assembly will pass this provision again in the next legislative session.”
Thomas, a psychiatrist and the medical director of the Missouri Physicians Health Program, urged the committee to move the legislation forward.
“Today’s bill is important to cancer patients who do not have the luxury of time to begin receiving benefit from this exemption,” Thomas said. “We believe the government does not need to collect sales and use taxes on these life extending devices.”
Six years ago, Wallingford sponsored SB794, which clarified sales tax exemptions for “all sales, rentals, repairs, and parts of durable medical equipment…”
“This device has been certified as durable medical equipment,” said Ray McCarty, president and chief executive officer of Associated Industries of Missouri. “However, the way the language was added, if you read all to all the way to the end of the sentence, it refers to 1980. The Missouri Department of Revenue decided that they needed to read that as if there were no commas in the sentence and that meant the law we passed in 2016 exempting durable medical equipment only applied to durable medical equipment that existed in 1980.”