(The Center Square) – Another bill to raise Missouri’s motor fuel tax (MFT) tax for the first time since 1996 is headed for floor votes and a possible voter referendum, where similar 2014 and 2018 efforts failed.
But maybe this time, with a “revenue-neutral” provision and carnage on the state’s roads the highest since 2007, voters may receptive to Sen. Dave Schatz’s, R-Sullivan, proposal to raise Missouri’s 17 cents-per-gallon MFT – the nation’s second-lowest – by 2.5 cents annually the next four years to 27 cents-per-gallon.
“If we want to go back to gravel roads, that’s a solution – but I’m a forward-thinking business person and I see the greatest asset we have in this state is our transportation,” Schatz said Tuesday on the Senate floor.
Schatz’s Senate Bill 262 was debated for six hours before it was “perfected” for a chamber vote. Senate Joint Resolution 2 would place the measure on a statewide referendum.
There is plenty of opposition in the Republican-controlled Legislature to raising the MFT after the pandemic disrupted the economy and with the state awash in federal assistance.
“Jefferson City has never had more money,” said Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring. “Our balances have never been bigger in the state of Missouri. Our general fund balance is at a record level, our state budget is at a record level, our support from the federal government is at record levels. Any contention that there’s a part of that government in Jefferson City that doesn’t have enough money seems woefully out-of-touch.”
Schatz’s SB 262 was amended in February to include a “revenue neutral” provision, adopted from a South Carolina program, allowing drivers to apply for refunds of anything above 17 cents per gallon if they provide receipts.
“If you're one of the people who think you've sent too much money to Jefferson City, you don't want to pay the tax, you don't have to,” Schatz said. “I've offered you a mechanism for you to receive a refund."
“How many of the 6 million people in this state have kept every one of their receipts over the past year?” Eigel asked.
In South Carolina, Schatz said, between 10-25 percent of drivers have applied for refunds since the program began in 2017.
The annual increases will generate an additional $600 million for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), Schatz said.
Road funding in Missouri, as elsewhere across the U.S., is largely based on MFTs that have not kept pace with inflation because of political ramifications of raising gas taxes, more fuel-efficient vehicles and the increasing presence of electric vehicles.
Thirty states have increased MFTs since 2013. Virginia and the District of Columbia increased gas taxes in 2020 while five states – Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Ohio, Virginia – did so in 2019, according to Congressional Quarterly/Fiscal Note.
Missouri is among about a dozen state legislatures pondering MFT hikes in 2021, including Kentucky and Mississippi. Two Arizona bills proposing MFT hikes have failed this year.
According to a December report by research nonprofit TRIP, Missouri ranks 45th nationwide in road funding and 52 percent of its roads are in “poor or mediocre condition,” costing drivers an $8 billion annually in lost productivity and higher operating expenses.
The state has between $8-$10 billion in “unfunded” road needs, according to MoDOT, which saw a $38-million shortfall in 2020 revenues because of pandemic-induced declines in traffic. Although traffic volumes were down 20-to-40 percent over a six-month span, MoDOT said 989 people died in traffic crashes in 2020, up 12 percent from 2019.
Schatz said 2018’s Proposition D garnered 47 percent of the vote and predicted Missourians would pass such a measure now.
“I would argue that over 1.1 million people believe we should invest in transportation,” he said. "I'm giving them a mechanism to be able to do that."