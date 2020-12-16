(The Center Square) — The Missouri Public Service Commission on Wednesday denied a request to impose a statewide moratorium through March 31 on involuntary disconnections by utility companies.
The request for a cut-off freeze was filed last week on behalf of a host of advocacy organizations by the Consumers Council of Missouri (CCM), which warned job losses related to increasing COVID-19 infections could deprive 80,000 state residents of water, electricity and heat as winter weather becomes entrenched.
The filing also asked the PSC to waive late fees for utility customers incurred through March.
PSC Chair Ryan Silvey, however, said imposing such a moratorium on utilities would unfairly require them to sustain services at a substantial loss that they will likely never recoup, passing the expenses onto consumers through higher rates.
“This is a difficult issue,” he said. “A lot of people that had never experienced economic hardships are now being impacted, which also means those that were already facing hardships have been hit even harder.
“For those reasons,” Silvey continued, “I struggled with this decision, but I don’t think the commission has the statutory authority to do what the consumer’s council is requesting.”
Silvey cited the same concerns with CCM’s request that late fees be waived through March, noting even if the PSC had the authority to impose such a restriction, it would come with “unintended consequences” for customers stuck with months of utility bills beginning in April.
Many utilities in Missouri, such as Evergy, are enacting their own policies on disconnections and late fees, he said, and have also established self-imposed payment assistance and forgiveness programs.
The PSC has approved requests by utility companies, including Ameren and Spire, to waive disconnections and late payments in the past few months. It has also green-lighted programs to recoup lost revenue and requested input. Last week, it requested input from utility companies on how they are handling past-due bills.
Silvey said the state's "cold weather rule" already bans utility companies from disconnecting heat if the temperature is predicted to drop below 32 degrees during the following 24-hour period.
When the pandemic emerged in March, many for-profit utilities in Missouri and across the nation voluntarily established disconnection moratoriums. Most of those base, however, have expired.
With COVID-19 cases rising and the status of another Congressional pandemic assistance package, up to 80,000 Missourians could be facing utility shut-offs within the coming weeks, CCM maintains.
“The COVID-19 pandemic represents a major risk to health and safety during these winter months. The added strain of utility disconnections could increase stress on our health care system, through potential increases in transmission of coronavirus among families and communities,” CCM Executive Director Jackie Hutchinson said in a statement accompanying its PSC filing requesting the moratorium.
The request is backed by advocacy group Empower Missouri, which filed its own motion with the PSC in support of the request.
Empower Missouri Director of Policy and Organizing Jeanette Mott Oxford cited a Duke University study that found moratoriums on evictions and utility disconnections reduced the spread of COVID-19.
“Our working group explored a variety of options in an attempt to secure a winter moratorium, but, with cold weather upon us, filing for the emergency order appeared to be the only path that met the urgency of the moment,” Oxford said. “We believe that the laws of our state allow the Public Service Commission to step in with this type of action when the health and safety of the public are at risk as they so clearly are in this pandemic.”