(The Center Square) – Missouri’s performance-based funding model for public universities and colleges must be revamped and should include a workforce-based metric that gauges graduates’ income as an allocation mechanism, state Commissioner of Higher Education Zora Mulligan told lawmakers Wednesday.
But if the initial response from university officials and several Joint Committee on Education members is an indication, getting such a metric adopted – and how much weight to accord it – faces resistance.
Missouri’s university/college performance-based standards were adopted by the state Coordinating Board for Higher Education in December 2017 and are primarily equity-based.
According to the performance funding outline posted by the state Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development, the “current performance funding model is designed to answer … five questions.” They are:
- Are students completing certificates and degrees?
- Are students mastering what they study?
- Are graduates getting jobs or continuing their education?
- Are college costs affordable?
- Are Missouri’s colleges and universities spending funds judiciously?
The state’s higher education institutions are funded through a base-plus model which essentially “means every institution gets the same percent increase or decrease in a given year,” Mulligan said. “We have tried many times over the years as a department to shift the focus to increase emphasis on performance funding.”
Mulligan noted a 2021 bill that proposed a graduate earnings metric was proposed last year and will likely resurface this year.
Senate Bill 585, the proposed Rewarding Workforce Readiness in Institutions of Higher Education Act, was filed by Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola. It got one hearing before the Senate Education Committee on May 4 and never surfaced again.
Under SB 585’s, 100% of funding would be allocated under the standard for community colleges by 2026 and universities by 2028.
SB 585’s fiscal note calculated winners and losers under the formula. Five of 13 public two-year colleges would lose funding as would eight of 10 four-year universities.
“If 100% implemented, (the formula) would have resulted in an 84.9% increase in funding for State Technical College, a 77.5% increase for St. Charles Community College, and a 40.7% increase for Ozarks Technical Community College. St. Louis Community College’s total appropriation would have decreased 37.1%, and Mineral Area College by 26.2%, with the others between.
“Among the universities,” it continues, “the University of Missouri would increase by 12.4%, Missouri State University by 6.8%, and all others would have declined, including Harris- Stowe State University by 65% and Lincoln University by 68.2%.
Weighing university funding by graduates’ income is an incentive that would “dramatically shape institutional and leadership behavior," Mulligan said.
But panel chair Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina, who also chairs the Senate Education Committee, said the metric “doesn’t compute” in assessing real value.
“If you graduate a lot of doctors, they will have a higher salary and if you graduate a lot of teachers, that’s going to be a lower salary, but you have to have both,” O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina, said, noting schools penalized under such a formula are those that produce most state teachers and public servants.
Missouri Council on Public Higher Education Executive Director Paul Wagner, whose group represents nine Missouri public colleges, said holding schools fiscally responsible for what graduates do with degrees after graduation is unfair.
"All those kinds of life choices, we would be extremely uncomfortable if there was a formula or funding mechanism that held us responsible for those choices or incentivized us to interfere with those choices," he said.
University of Missouri System Chief Financial Officer Ryan Rapp, which manages four state universities, suggested using how many degrees an institution grants per type of program and the cost of certain degrees in metrics rather than graduate earning.