(The Center Square) – More people started working in September and fewer people looked for jobs last month, according to the monthly employment report from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
Missouri’s non-farm employment increased compared to August. Approximately 7,500 jobs were filled in September with most gains in service-providing industries. About 70,800 more people were working last month compared to September 2020.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by two-tenths of a percentage point, from 4% in August to 3.8% in September. The unemployment rate was 1.6 percentage points below September 2020.
David Mitchell, a professor of economics and the director of the Bureau of Economic Research at Missouri State University, said declining unemployment percentages require a closer examination.
“It really depends on what’s driving this,” Mitchell said. “When people can’t find a job and give up looking, or if they say they don’t need to work and aren’t going to look for a job, they’re leaving the workforce. In both of those situations, the employment rate can decline and that’s not necessarily a good thing.”
Nationally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the labor force participation rate was little changed at 61.6% in September – 1.7 percentage points lower than February 2020, the start of the recession and pandemic restrictions. In the 2021 Missouri Economy Review, recently published by the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, the state’s labor force participation rate in 2020 declined to 63.1% from an average of 64% and 65% during the previous decade.
“I think what we've been seeing in the data in Missouri and nationwide is the unemployment rates declining because people are just simply leaving the workforce,” Mitchell said. “There are some unemployed who are finding jobs. But a lot of people are saying they don’t need to work any more and not looking for a job.”
Mitchell said younger people are deciding not to work due to possible conflicts with employers and customers.
“When I was 20 and working in retail or a restaurant, I would expect to deal with a grumpy customer now and then,” Mitchell said. “Today, you’re expected to deal with masks or not wearing masks, vaccinations or not. The kids are saying it’s not worth it when you hear stories about the hostess, waiter or the person flipping burgers getting punched or dealing with more violence than that. Those jobs aren’t paying enough and it’s too big of a hassle.”
About 2.8 million Missourians were on non-farm payrolls in September. Goods-producing industries lost 3,500 jobs during the month with declines in construction and manufacturing. Service providers gained 11,000 jobs with approximately 4,500 new jobs added in both professional and business services and utilities. Leisure and hospitality added 3,100 jobs and trade, transportation, education and health services all added positions.
Compared to last year’s September report, the largest gain in the state was an addition of 29,300 jobs in leisure and hospitality, followed by 23,500 in professional and business services. The most significant declines in private-sector employment were in financial activities with a loss of 7,900 jobs.
Mitchell highlighted how stimulus checks and moratoriums on student loan payments and evictions led to people having enough cash to meet expenses. However, he said the consequences will be rising prices.
“There are supply chain problems driving inflation,” Mitchell said. “But there’s no way you can inject all of those types of assistance into the economy and not have inflation. I can’t believe people didn’t see that coming because people in Washington are always concerned about inflation. It’s been 40 years since inflation has been really high and you would have thought they would have learned their lesson from those years.”