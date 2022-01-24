(The Center Square) – Harry S. Truman, the only U.S. President from Missouri, once said, "It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit."
After Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson presented his 2023 fiscal year budget on Jan. 19, legislative leaders from both sides of the aisle highlighted spending plans to help Missourians in a wide range of areas. But Democrats seemed more enthusiastic about the proposed $47 billion budget.
"Let's be clear," said Sen. John Rizzo, D-Independence and the minority floor leader, during an end-of-the-week news conference. "This is propped up by [President] Joe Biden and Washington, D.C. This is not something the state of Missouri did differently to generate more income. This is manna from heaven that Republican legislatures all across this country are using to balance their budgets after massive tax cuts for years and reckless spending. Unfortunately, they get bailed out time and time again by Democrats, usually in Washington D.C."
While Gov. Parson didn't mention during his address the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), documents show the largest allocations of the $3.1 billion in pandemic recovery funds are proposed for:
- Economic Development, $786.7 billion;
- Public Safety, $579.4 billion;
- Natural Resources, $545.3 billion;
- Higher Education and Workforce Development, $493.4 billion;
- Office of Administration, $228.3 billion.
"It's not the Republicans' or the Democrats' money," Gov. Parson said on Thursday after an event in Hazelwood. "It's the taxpayers' money."
What seems to be Gov. Parson's top priority is a 5.5% pay increase for state workers and a minimum hourly rate of $15. The pay increase for state workers was the first item highlighted by Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby and the Senate appropriations chairman, when asked by reporters to comment on the proposed budget.
"We just have to get competitive on these jobs," Hegeman said. "Out my way, we have the Cameron Veterans Home that is at half capacity because they only have half the staff. There's a need to fill those jobs. You can replicate that through Department of Health, Department of Corrections, Department of Mental Health and taking care of some of our most in need. We've got to get the state into a competitive position where we can attract and retain employees and reward those who are staying."
The five largest areas of expenditures, and the percentage of Gov. Parson's $47 billion budget, are:
- Social services, $14.3 billion, 31%;
- Elementary and secondary education, $10.5 billion, 22%;
- Transportation, $3.5 billion, 8%
- Mental Health, $3.4 billion, 7%
- Health and Senior Services, $2.9 billion, 6%.
"Since I've been here, this budget – from what we've been able to see so far – is most in line with Democrat values in terms of investing in people and investing in our state," said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, last week after Gov. Parson's address.
Quade said her party fought for years for funding for childcare, mental health, substance abuse, after-school programming and community college assistance – all mentioned in the budget.
"When it comes to the budget committee, we are in a good starting place because instead of having to ask for additional funding for these things that we deeply care about, we are going to be defending the governor's budget," Quade said. "In a lot of places, I'm sure we will be asking for more and I know we'll shuffle money around. … It was nice to hear things we've been asking about for a very long time are going to be priorities this year."