(The Center Square) – As legislation to cut taxes was being prepared for delivery to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, leaders from both parties continued to disagree on its merits.
"Throughout this process, we always put Missourians first, and I believe our work stands as a strong example of what we can accomplish by reaching across the aisle and working together," Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, who sponsored Senate Bill 3, said in a statement issued Thursday.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said the tax cut would have negative long-term effects.
"Today we witnessed a gross act of fiscal irresponsibility that will blow a $2 billion hole in the state budget once fully implemented," Quade told reporters Thursday afternoon. "And we know the special session only started because Republicans were feeling the election-season backlash for their extreme ban on abortion, even in cases of rape and incest. This will have a devastating impact on the state treasury that will take the state years to recover from. And all to give an unnecessary election-year tax cut to the wealthy."
During a House Budget Committee hearing on Wednesday, Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage, pushed back on charges the state's not doing enough to help the poor.
"I contend that we are doing more for low-income people than we ever have in the history of the world," Smith said. "This last budget that we passed subsidizes healthcare, utilities, nutrition, childcare and the list goes on. And I'm not here today to reverse that."
Quade criticized Smith's remarks.
"In the history of the world? I don't know about your part of the state, but in my hometown people aren't talking about how lucky they are in the context of world history," Quade said. "They're talking about how they're struggling right now and we are not doing enough."
When the bill passed the Senate, Republican leaders said the legislation was written to ensure taxes wouldn't continue to be reduced if revenues declined.
"There is a body of data that says (triggers) work and you're not going to have a year where you're upside down, relative to the amount of money coming in versus the amount of money going out," Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said last week when the bill passed the Senate. "Every year we come in and we have a finite amount of money and we prioritize things. The question I would ask the folks who are pushing the other direction is how much money is enough? How much do I have to tax middle-class Missourians to get to the point where they feel comfortable with the amount of money going to teacher pay, or infrastructure – you name the cause they think is important. But they don't have an answer to that question because there would never be an amount of money for some folks that is ever enough."