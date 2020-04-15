(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday that all Missouri public and charter school buildings will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
“We understand this news was difficult for students, families, and educators,” Parson said. “This was not an easy decision, but we believe it was the right decision to not only continue protecting the health and safety of Missouri students and teachers, but also to give educators time to transition into longer-term remote teaching and learning solutions.”
The governor also thanked educators for coming up with creative ways to continue teaching students.
“We know remote learning looks different in every district across the state, and I want to thank all of our educators, as well as our families at home, for stepping up and finding creative ways to continue educating our students during this difficult time,” he said.
Missouri expects to get $208 million from the U.S. Department of Education under the CARES Act to help schools. The federal money is to help Missouri schools address the digital divide, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Missouri also expects to get $54.6 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief authorized under the CARES Act. That money is for emergency supports for schools, colleges and other educational institutions affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education officials continue to evaluate summer school options, the release said.
Parson also took time Wednesday to encourage residents to get outside.
“I want to remind everyone that our ‘Stay Home Missouri’ Order does not mean you must stay inside your home and never come out. That is not healthy for anyone,” Parson said. "Spending time outdoors is good not only for our physical health, but also our mental health, and we encourage Missourians to get outside and enjoy the fresh air.”
While outside, people are expected to follow social distancing guidelines.