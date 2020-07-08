(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill into law to expand licensing reciprocity in Missouri, a move lawmakers hope will reduce barriers to employment.
Parson signed House Bill 2046, which allows people licensed in other states to get licensed in Missouri as long as they meet a minimum educational standard. The law grants reciprocity to anyone who has a valid license as long as they have licensed for at least one year at the same practice level as Missouri in any profession that requires a state license.
“This will not only help fill critical jobs in our economy but also highlight Missouri as an ideal state to live and work,” Parson said in a statement.
The law also establishes the Fresh Start Act and Expanded Workforce Act. The Fresh Start Act bans occupational licensing boards from denying a person a license strictly because of their criminal history, unless the crime was directly related to the occupation or it was a violent or sexual crime, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The Expanded Workforce Act creates a way to get an occupational license through apprenticeship for any occupational license regulated by the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance, according to a news release from the governor's office.