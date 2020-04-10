(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike Parson signed a $6.2 billion supplemental budget Friday aimed at helping the state respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Missouri lawmakers passed the spending plan earlier this week.
“COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our economy, and many local governments, health care providers, education institutions, businesses, and other groups will rely on this funding,” Parson said.
The budget provides access to federal funding from the CARES Act, which included $150 billion for states to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Missouri leaders plan to use the money to buy additional personal protective equipment for those on the front lines of the crisis. It will also be used to pay for alternate medical locations outside of hospitals and staff those facilities, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The spending plan also includes funding to help local governments contain the pandemic, according to the governor's office.