(The Center Square) – Approximately $1.9 billion will begin flowing to Missouri's public school districts after Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed a $4.6 billion supplemental budget bill into law. State employees also will receive a 5.5% salary increase, the state's Medicaid program will receive additional funding, and $444 million will support child care services.
"We are happy to sign the supplemental budget bill into law today," Parson said in a statement announcing the signing. "This bill not only gives our dedicated state team members a long overdue pay increase, but also appropriates critical funding to our K-12 schools and child care system. We thank the General Assembly for working to get this important piece of legislation passed and to my desk."
Parson asked for a 5.5% salary increase and a base salary of $15 per hour for all state employees in late January. Republicans in the House of Representatives altered Parson's plan for increasing compensation on Feb. 10. After the Senate spent several days in a filibuster during the last week over Congressional redistricting maps, it restored Parson's original plan earlier this week.
"I'm really proud to say that bipartisanship and common sense won out on this and that the Senate sort of fixed the mess that the House created," Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, said during a media briefing Thursday. "As dysfunctional as they may be over there, it's interesting that they were able to do what people over here couldn't, and that was defend the Governor's absolutely necessary pay raises."
As the supplemental budget bill slowly moved through the legislature, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) moved forward to allocate the $1.9 billion in federal COVID-19 funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP). DESE faced a March 24 deadline with awarding the ARP Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to public school districts throughout the state.
"DESE appreciates the work of the legislature and Gov. Parson to make these much-needed ARP ESSER dollars, commonly known as ESSER III funds, available to our schools as they continue to support pandemic recovery efforts in their communities," Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said in a statement.
Child care providers will be able to use the $444 million in stabilization funds to reimburse for business operations, provide incentives to recruit and retain staff, and support professional development activities. The spending bill also includes approximately $100 million for non-public schools and $219 million for school food programs.
"This supplemental is long overdue," Merideth said. "It has dollars that schools are desperate for. We've heard from schools that ran out of their funds to feed kids. As of yesterday, after school programs were struggling to stay afloat. This has essential money for them that they've been calling for four months."
In addition to $4.1 billion in federal funds, the bill includes $401.5 million in general revenue and $45.3 million in other funds.