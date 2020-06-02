(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday that criminals, including those responsible for the death of George Floyd, should face consequences and that the rule of law would prevail in Missouri.
"We have to change our ways of this society," Parson said. "George Floyd should have never died the way he died."
Parson said the police officers responsible for Floyd's death need to be held accountable. Floyd, 46, died while in police custody and one officer, who had his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, has been charged with third-degree homicide.
Parson said the "criminals and thugs" responsible for shootings and violence in Missouri in recent days, including on Monday night, need to face charges.
"And no, they're not protestors," the governor said. "They're criminals and they're thugs and they need to be held accountable. And hopefully, they get hunt down for the people that done that for last night. Because it has nothing to do with protesting, it has nothing to do with George Floyd, it has to do with criminal behavior."
Parson said recent violent acts appeared to be more organized than what happened in the aftermath of the shooting death of Michael Brown by a police officer in Ferguson in 2014.
"I think if you go back to the Ferguson riots, that's a totally different game plan that was taking place then versus today," Parson said. "This is much more organized. And I'm sure we're looking at that now, I know the FBI is looking into it, we're looking into it on the state level through all the resources we have. But this is organized crime is what it is."
Missouri National Guard Adjutant General Brigadier General Levon Cumpton was asked Tuesday if President Donald Trump's suggestion of bringing in U.S. military forces to quell violence would be well received.
"No, not the military force that I think you're referring to, the governor has the full Missouri Guard at his disposal, he is our commander in chief," he said. "And what Missouri citizens ought to take great assured comfort in is that your Missouri Guard is ready."
Parson said earlier on Tuesday he talked with leaders and young activists in St. Louis and agreed to sit and meet with them to discuss policy solutions.