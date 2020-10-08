(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike Parson reiterated his previous pledge to pardon Mark and Patricia McCloskey if they are convicted of the unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering in St. Louis.
The McCloskeys, personal injury attorneys who became a national media flashpoint embraced by Republicans and condemned by Democrats for a June 28 incident in which the couple pointed an AR-15 rifle and a semiautomatic handgun at protesters marching down a residential street outside their home.
The McCloskeys were indicted Tuesday by a grand jury on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. On Wednesday, as Parson was speaking, St. Louis police searched the couple’s Central West End mansion and seized their guns.
Asked Wednesday if he’d still pardon the couple, Parson said, “Most certainly would. Most certainly would. We’ll let it play out and see how this all comes out in the courts, but I stand by what I said.”