(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike Parson ordered flags be flown at half-staff Wednesday at government buildings and fire departments across the state to honor a Kansas City Fire Department EMT who died after contracting COVID-19.
Kansas City Fire Department EMT Billy Birmingham died April 13 after responding to several emergency calls where people with COVID-19 were present, according to the governor's office. His death was the first known death of a first responder in Missouri.
“In the face of this unprecedented public health crisis, Billy Birmingham repeatedly and without hesitation risked his own health and safety by responding to emergency calls,” Parson said. “EMT Birmingham died heroically and selflessly in service to others. His death is a reminder to all of us to appreciate and thank the EMTs, paramedics, and all first responders who are serving on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19.”
Parson also ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City, the governor's office said.
Birmingham's funeral will be held on April 22. He was 69-years-old. He was survived by six children, 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.