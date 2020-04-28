(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike Parson is moving forward with plans to reopen Missouri in phases.
"With favorable data and approval from state health officials, we are ready to take another step forward in the recovery of Missouri," Parson said. "Today, I am announcing phase one of our ‘Show Me Strong Recovery’ Plan."
In the first phase of the plan, which will begin May 4 and go through May 31, people can resume economic and social activities. Still, they must follow social distancing requirements, including maintaining 6 feet from others. There are no limits on gatherings, so long as social distancing is maintained.
In addition, all businesses can open but must follow the social distancing guidelines in the new order. Some will be required to take additional steps to protect employees and consumers, including occupancy limits at retail locations.
"All of Missouri’s businesses, employers, and employees are vital to our state’s economy and well-being," Parson said in a statement. "Opening these businesses is going to look very different for awhile, but I’m confident Missourians will abide by the guidelines as we move forward."
Parson said some communities might reopen before others. He said local officials have the authority to establish rules and regulations that are consistent with the statewide order.
"As we begin to reopen, we will be prepared, but the virus is still here. Protect yourself and the people you love. Take care of each other," Parson said. "Together, we will defeat COVID-19. Together, the state of Missouri will come back stronger than ever before."
As Missouri reopens, the governor's office encouraged people to take steps to protect themselves and others:
- Stay home if sick
- Wash hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your face
- Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of elbow
- Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces
- Avoid socializing in groups that do not readily allow for appropriate social distancing
- Minimize travel to the extent possible
- Additionally, all businesses are encouraged to do the following:
- Implement basic infection prevention measures informed by industry best practices
- Modify physical workspaces to maximize social distancing
- Minimize business travel
- Develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan
- Do not allow symptomatic people to physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider
- Encourage telework whenever possible and feasible with business operations
- Return to work in phases and/or split shifts
- Limit access to common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact
- Ensure that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance