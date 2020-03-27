(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike Parson mobilized the Missouri National Guard on Friday to help the state's efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 crisis is constantly developing and changing, but we are taking steps each and every day to slow the spread and protect public health and safety,” Parson said in a statement. “Mobilizing the National Guard will help us provide more immediate resources to our citizens and enhance Missouri’s ability to overcome this global pandemic.”
The governor spoke with the state's emergency management team and officials from the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the State Emergency Management Agency before signing the executive order to mobilize the Missouri National Guard, according to a news release.
Missouri National Guard Adjutant Brigadier General Levon Cumpton said the Guard would provide health and safety training to all members who are being mobilized.
“The National Guard is ready and poised to assist local and state civilian authorities in response to COVID-19,” Cumpton said in a statement. “The Guard has flexibility in utilizing resources and deploying them around the state where they are most appropriate.”