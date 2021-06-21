(The Center Square) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson late Monday afternoon gave legislative leaders until noon Tuesday to agree on a funding measure to renew the state’s Medicaid plan.
If they don’t, drastic budget cuts and reductions in a wide range of state services will be needed to make up a $591 million shortfall this year, and a $788 million deficit next year.
“The consequences would be felt by all Missourians,” Parson said during a news conference at the state capital. Programs facing cuts, according to Parson, include higher education, community colleges, capitol improvement projects, elementary education, early literacy programs, school safety, foster care and adoptive services, and health care for nursing homes and help for the developmentally disabled.
The legislative session ended May 14 with the Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) stalled in the Senate. Amendments with restrictions for abortifacient drugs, intrauterine devices and banning funding for Planned Parenthood were added earlier by state Sens. Paul Wieland, R-Imperial, and Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis. Both continued to voice their unwillingness to compromise on the issue in late May and June.
“For those who want to move the goalpost yet again, know that you will own this and the devastating effects on Missourians and our economy if the FRA is not extended,” Parson said.
Onder then posted on Twitter: “This is not ‘moving the goalposts,’ Governor. It is their current position,” referring to a Missouri Right to Life statement.
Before mentioning the two senators by name at the end of the news conference, Parson reaffirmed his commitment to protecting children. He mentioned signing Missouri’s heartbeat bill as the strongest anti-abortion legislation in the nation. He said the number of abortions during his tenure hit a record low.
“Let me be clear: I am pro-life,” Parson said. “I have supported pro-life measures my whole career and always will. However, narrow political interests cannot be allowed to hold hostage vital health care funding and the success of our economy.”
If the FRA doesn’t pass now, the state will have to negotiate a new contract with the federal government. Parson said it will probably cost Missourians more as the state has one of the most favorable reimbursement rates.
“While house and Senate leadership, Republican legislators and myself are united in the fight to protect life, there is no need to jeopardize our strong economy and thousands of livelihoods to have a fight that will erode the trust Missourians have placed in us to lead,” Parson said.
Parson said the noon deadline allows the legislature to pass the measure in a special session before July 1 and “there will be no back and forth after that” with any changes between the legislative branches.