(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike Parson on Monday announced $47 million in additional spending cuts to make sure the state can address the COVID-19 pandemic and balance its budget.
“COVID-19 is unlike anything we have ever dealt with before, and like many families during this time, we are having to make adjustments and cut back on our state expenditures,” Parson said. “These are not easy decisions, but this is the right thing to do to ensure our budget is balanced and that we are financially prepared to deal with the impacts of COVID-19 going forward.”
The spending restrictions included reduced funding for nine state agencies, Office of the Attorney General and the General Assembly, according to a news release from the governor's office. The agencies include the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, Office of Administration, Department of Revenue, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Mental Health, Department of Health and Senior Services, Department of Social Services, and the Department of Economic Development others.
Parson previously announced $180 million in cuts and spending reductions.
Also Monday, Parson announced that he signed House Bill 2456 to pay for health care services through reimbursement allowances.
“This is critical to making sure that our most essential health care programs are funded into the future, and I am thankful to the General Assembly for prioritizing this piece of legislation,” Parson said.