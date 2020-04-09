(The Center Square) – School is out for the year in Missouri.
Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday all public and charter schools will remain closed through the remainder of the academic year.
Parson made the decision after hearing from school leaders across the state and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“Continuing our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering all public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of this academic year, with the exception of nutrition and child care outlined in our Stay Home Missouri Order,” Parson said in a statement.
Educational services will continue in each school district, including alternative learning opportunities and e-learning along with providing meals to students, according to a news release.