(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday that the state will get $66 million for child care assistance and $1.5 million for food banks under the federal CARES Act.
The Department of Social Services plans to use the $66 million from the CARES Act Child Care Plan to broaden child care assistance to low-income families and support child care providers. That will include temporary changes to eligibility guidelines for the Child Care Subsidy and Transitional Child Care Subsidy programs to allow more low-income families to qualify. The Department of Social Services will divide up the $1.5 million for the state's six regional food banks, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Parson also said the state would give $1.8 in emergency funding for Victims of Crime Act grants and ease match requirements for grant recipients in a bid to save recipients more than $11 million, according to a news release from the governor's office.