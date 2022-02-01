(The Center Square) – Continuing to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic was one of three priorities the leader of Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) mentioned while presenting a $10.4 billion budget on Monday for fiscal year 2023.
Margie Vandeven, DESE commissioner, told the Missouri House budget committee the budget reflects the same priorities as last year: dealing with circumstances caused by the pandemic, day-to-day education operations and reimagining education.
Vandeven testified Missouri was ranked fifth-highest in the nation for in-person learning in 2021, and all 555 school districts had students in classrooms this year.
“This does not mean that we are now clear of challenges,” Vandeven said. “As of Friday and in January, 126 (school districts), roughly 22%, had to temporarily close primarily due to illness resulting in staffing shortages amid the most recent surge of the virus.”
DESE’s budget is approximately $65 million less than the $10.5 billion education budget proposed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson. Both budgets fully fund the state’s foundation formula of approximately $3.6 billion.
“The state board of education has prioritized the request with full funding of the formula to assist our local school districts and charter schools in educating almost 900,000 pre-kindergarten through (grade) 12 students,” Vandeven said. “We are grateful to Gov. Parson for including full funding in his proposed budget.”
Vandeven said her organization continues to study the impact of the pandemic on students and the workforce. She estimated 15% of students in kindergarten through 12th grade and first- and second-year teachers haven’t experienced a typical school year.
DESE reported the youngest and most vulnerable students were adversely affected by pandemic school closings and remote learning when it released the 2021 Missouri Assessment Program results.
Vandeven pleaded with the budget committee in early January to move forward with House Bill 3014, which contains $2.1 billion in federal COVID-19 funds for DESE to distribute to the state’s school districts. The bill also includes a 5.5% cost-of-living adjustment for all state employees and a $15 per hour base pay, highlighted by Gov. Parson in December and during his state-of-the-state address in January.
Vandeven reiterated the plea during Tuesday’s hearing on the DESE budget.
“We appreciate your attention to a swift approval of an early supplemental bill that would lead to disbursement of the relief funds to our local school and allow the department to more deeply address statewide recovery efforts associated with accelerated learning, mental health needs, the digital divide and education workforce issues,” Vandeven said.
Approximately 94% of school districts submitted required plans for spending the federal COVID-19 money, Vandeven said, referred to as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER).
Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, D-Kansas City, was the only member of the House budget committee who asked Vandeven a question after her presentation, and it was on the ESSER funds.
“What can we do to make sure that my kiddo, who’s in second grade and never had a traditional year of school, can start to make up ground?” Nurrenbern, a former high school teacher, asked.
Vandeven said progress is being made on the ESSER effort and two-thirds of the funds must be allocated by March 24, according to federal guidelines.
“Obviously, people have had a lot of time to think about this, so I’m glad to hear all of our local players are ready to move,” Nurrenbern said. “Ultimately, it is the general assembly that has that appropriation authority, so I just want all of us to be cognizant of that.”