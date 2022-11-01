(The Center Square) – The only change in Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat race is the amount of money raised and spent on the race.
The eight Congressional seats in the state appear likely to remain in the hands of the current party.
RealClear Politics’ average polling data puts Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (50.7%) 11.4 points ahead of Democrat challenger Trudy Busch Valentine (39.3%) with the midterm elections on Nov. 8. As of Oct. 19, approximately $16 million was spent on the race, with Busch Valentine’s spending almost doubling Schmitt’s expenditures.
Schmitt’s lead in the polls remained consistent at approximately 11% after he defeated 20 other candidates for the Republican party nomination in August. Schmitt gained 46% of the Republican vote, doubling both of the next two challengers, U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler (22%) and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (19%).
St. Louis University and YouGov published the first poll in the race for the seat of retiring U.S. Republican Senator Roy Blunt in late August, and Schmitt led by 11 points. Other polls put Schmitt’s lead between nine and 14 points.
Busch Valentine raised $12 million from March 23 through Oct. 19. Individual contributions totaled $1.5 million, and $10.3 million in loans were received, according to information from the Federal Election Commission. Busch Valentine loaned her campaign $6.3 million, according to FEC data. She spent $11.4 million on campaign expenses and had $327,578 in cash on hand.
Schmitt raised $5.7 million from March 18, 2021, to Oct. 19, 2022, including $4.8 million in individual contributions, according to the FEC. He spent $5.3 million on campaign expenditures and had $279,233 in cash on hand.
The only Missouri Congressional race RealClear Politics rated as “likely or leaning Republican” was the Second District. The other seven seats were considered solid predictions to remain held by the current party. Incumbent Republican Ann Wagner is facing Democrat Trish Gunby in the Second District. Wagner was elected to Congress in 2012 after serving as the state’s Republican chairwoman. Gunby flipped a seat in a special election in 2019 to become a member of the Missouri House.
Wagner raised $4.3 million from Jan. 1, 2021, through Oct. 19 and spent $2.8 million on campaign operating expenditures. Gunby raised $752,481 and spent $697,158 on her campaign from July 1, 2021, through Oct. 19.
The Second District received intense focus during redistricting. The new boundaries give Wagner more areas away from the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County, where Democrats have strength. However, some Republican state legislators weren’t satisfied with the new district as they foresaw it becoming more likely to lean Democrat in the future.