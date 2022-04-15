(The Center Square) – Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC), with its main campus in Springfield, was robbed of approximately $900,000 recently by online thieves, according to the organization.
The college announced on Friday in a media release it was a victim of cyber fraud and notified law enforcement as soon as it was discovered. The college also stated it didn't lose any data or personal information.
Hal Higdon, chancellor of OTC, stated the institution is cooperating with law enforcement and is conducting its own review.
"We can't provide all of the specifics at this time," Higdon said in a statement, "but it appears the criminals succeeded in impersonating one of our vendors online and directed payments from the college into a fraudulent account."
Law enforcement agencies requested no additional details be disclosed as the investigation is continuing. The agencies also request OTC not to disclose which agencies are involved.
"We will provide a more complete accounting of the incident as soon as we are able," Higdon said. "Although the blame for this incident rests squarely on the criminals who committed this act, I want to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to ensure something like this cannot happen again."
Six OTC campuses are located throughout southwest Missouri. Founded in 1990, OTC is the first open-admission, two-year community college in the region. OTC said the loss of funds wouldn't affect students, classes or any operations.
"It is our hope that these criminals are swiftly brought to justice and that we are able to recover these funds," Higdon said. "In the meantime, I want to express my profound thanks to everyone for the strong support we have received."
OTC's annual budget is approximately $91 million and approximately 10,000 students are enrolled, according to documents on its website.