(The Center Square) – The St. Charles County Police Department reported receiving approximately 12% of Missouri’s federal asset forfeitures in 2021, according to a compilation by Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway.
St. Charles County Police reported it received $1.1 million of the $9.4 million Missouri law enforcement agencies in the federal program during 2021. Missouri’s law enforcement agencies reported spending $6.1 million of the seized assets.
Rounding out the top five law enforcement agencies in assets received under the federal program are the St. Louis Metropolitan Police ($933,085), Rolla Police ($899,326), St. Louis County Police ($866,445) and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office ($621,738).
Law enforcement agencies participating in the federal asset forfeiture system must annually file information regarding federal seizures and proceeds with the state auditor. Law enforcement agencies can seize money and property from individuals and organizations found conducting illegal activities. State and local law enforcement agencies participating in federal investigations resulting in forfeitures can request a portion of the funds through the federal system.
Galloway’s report stated 684 Missouri law enforcement agencies were potential participants in the federal program and 120 filed reports. The other 564 agencies weren’t required to file a report if not participating in the system.
Last month, Galloway released a report of the property seizures made under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA) in 2021. Law enforcement took approximately $5.3 million worth of property in 514 seizures. In 2020, $4.2 million in property was taken in 502 seizures.
Phelps County recorded the largest amount, with $697,321 taken during 14 seizures. Rounding out the top five were St. Charles ($568,420 during 13 seizures), St. Louis County ($509,261; 85), St. Louis City ($451,575; 67) and Iron County ($387,440; three).
CAFA allows law enforcement officials to take possession of property or cash believed to be involved in or related to a crime. Missouri law requires prosecuting attorneys and the Attorney General to annually report seizures with the auditor’s office.
Approximately 33.9% of the CAFA amount seized in 2021 was transferred to federal agencies. The remaining amount was either returned (4.9%), transferred to the state (1.9%) or still pending a final decision (47.4%). The report stated 11.9% of seizures didn’t indicate disposition of the seized property or listed another disposition.