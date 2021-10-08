(The Center Square) – More than 2,000 Missourians’ applications for expanded Medicaid coverage were processed each of the first two days after enrollment officially opened on Oct. 1 and state officials expect that pace to continue in the coming weeks.
MO HealthNet Chief Transition Officer Kirk Mathews told the Missouri Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability & Taxpayer Protection Thursday that 4,300 Missourians eligible for health care under Medicaid expansion were enrolled in the program on Friday and Monday
According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), as of Friday – the first day MO HealthNet could begin processing applications – more than 17,000 Missourians had filed applications for Medicaid coverage under the more expansive guidelines.
How quickly enrollment will swell and how the state will manage the anticipated influx of applications in the coming months is uncertain and a source of some concern within the state’s Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS), he said, noting applications must be processed within 45 days.
“We don’t know how rapid the take-up will be, where those numbers will settle in,” Mathews said. “But that’s where we are to date.”
The Missouri Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability & Taxpayer Protection heard presentations Thursday from MO HealthNet’s Mathews and the DHSS officials on “in-flight” and “on-deck” initiatives in the state’s transition to value-based care from fee-for-service care in its Medicaid program.
But the 10-member Senate panel’s main emphasis isn’t on the evolving transition project but on ensuring Medicaid money is not used to fund abortion.
The interim committee was created by Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, and Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Carthage, after the Senate adjourned in late June from special session without considering a House-adopted bill defunding Medicaid providers that directly, or through affiliates, provide abortion services.
The committee was established with the stated aim to “take definitive action” in ensuring Missouri’s “continued protection of unborn life” by restricting access to abortion, including by providers in its Medicaid program, to assuage Pro-Life conservatives and commissioned in advancing proposals outlined in House Bill 2.
During its Sept. 27 meeting, the committee approved its own report detailing proposed regulatory and statutory changes to the state’s Medicaid system that would “deliver the knockout punch” to Planned Parenthood.
The committee’s report provides “appropriate recommendations concerning the MO Healthnet program, the protection of unborn life and ensuring Missouri taxpayers are spending in accordance with the values of Missourians,” said chair Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin.
The report cites a 2016 CMS memo that allows states to “take certain actions” against a healthcare provider with questionable capacity to deliver services in a “safe, legal and ethical manner.”
The memo’s “ethical” standard allows Missouri to fashion rules it finds “ethical,” the committee report states, and that includes ensuring the state’s commitment to the “continued protection of unborn life.”
The committee’s draft recommendations to be presented to lawmakers when their 2021 legislative session begins would allow the state’s Department of Social Services (DSS) to use reports from the DHSS to prohibit healthcare providers from receiving Medicaid funding if it is directly or indirectly associated with organizations or clinics that provide access to legal abortions in Missouri and other states.
Although never named, Planned Parenthood is the only healthcare provider in Missouri that meets that criteria. It is affiliated with Reproductive Health Services in St. Louis, operator of the only abortion clinic in the state.
The legislative deliberations unfold as the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals weighs the state’s second appeal of a federal judge’s injunction against enacting Missouri’s 2019 law banning abortions at eight weeks.