(The Center Square) – Officials in St. Louis County and Kansas City are asking people who failed to follow social distancing guidelines over the holiday weekend to self-quarantine.
After news reports and videos surfaced of crowded parties where people were not following social distancing and other public health guidelines, officials issued fresh warnings about such practices.
"Recent news reports indicate that many people, including those from the St. Louis region, did not follow any protective practices over the holiday weekend," according to a news release from St. Louis County. "Large crowds at Lake of the Ozarks showed no efforts to follow social distancing practices essential to curbing the spread of the virus."
In response to questions from employers and the public, the county released some guidelines, including questions that employers could ask employees.
"This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19," County Executive Dr. Sam Page said in a statement. "I encourage everyone to follow the Department of Public Health advisory to determine a safe path forward in the workplace."
Dr. Rex Archer, director of the Kansas City Health Department, also advised those who failed to follow guidelines should self-quarantine.
"#COVIDIDIOTS Anyone who didn't practice CDC, DHSS, and KCMO Health Department social distancing guidance should self quarantine for 14 days if they have any compassion for others," Archer wrote on Twitter.