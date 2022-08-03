(The Center Square) – Two days before the filing deadline, a Democrat filed her application to run in the primary for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat.
She was a nurse and mother of six. She never held or ran for elected office.
But her maiden name immediately resonated throughout Missouri: Busch.
Trudy Busch Valentine, the daughter of the late August Busch Jr. and a member of one of the nation’s wealthiest families from the Anheuser-Busch beer brewing dynasty, won the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. Busch Valentine won with 43% of the vote, finishing ahead of Lucas Kunce (38%) in a field of 11 candidates.
Busch Valentine will face Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who decisively won the Republican nomination with 46% of the vote in a 21-candidate field.
John Wood, a close associate of former Republican Senator John Danforth, is running as an independent for seat of retiring Republican Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. Wood submitted signatures to get on the November ballot earlier this week.
“This moment is truly the greatest honor of my life,” Busch Valentine told a gathering of supporters Tuesday after winning the primary. “I never saw myself running for public office. I always wanted to be a nurse. When I was young, I saw nurses take care of people, stay calm in a crisis and solve problems. I became a nurse because I was inspired by their dedication to service. And that same dedication to service is why I stand here tonight as your Democratic nominee for the United States Senate.”
Kunce, a former U.S. Marine who wanted to build a populist movement, raised more money – $4.7 million – and spent more – $4.2 million – than any other contestant in both parties, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. Busch Valentine raised $3.4 million and spent $2.7 million.
Kunce accused Busch Valentine of being part of a St. Louis organization that once excluded people based on race and religion. During her teenage years, she was crowned queen of the Veiled Prophet Ball, an organization dating back to the 1800s. The organization excluded African Americans until the 1970s. Actress Ellie Kemper, who grew up in St. Louis and was crowned queen of the organization as a teenager, apologized last year for her association.
Busch Valentine was endorsed by St. Louis Democrat Mayor Tishaura Jones last week, but she lost to Kunce by less than a percentage point in the city. Busch Valentine posted significant margins elsewhere in eastern Missouri, winning in St. Louis County by nine percentage points, St. Charles County by 14 points and Jefferson County by 27 points.
“I encourage you to join me in rebuilding a Missouri where people can start talking to each other again, where we can solve big issues together,” Busch Valentine said. “Let’s put aside the division and heal our country with love and acts of kindness. Whether you are a Republican, Democrat or an independent, you are a Missourian and, in my book, you always come first.”