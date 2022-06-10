In this June 15, 2020, photo provided by the Supreme Court of Missouri, Supreme Court Clerk Betsy AuBuchon, left, and Chief Justice George W. Draper III watch remote arguments from a video monitor stacked on boxes in the state Supreme Court chambers in Jefferson City, Mo. The chief justice was the only judge in the courtroom. The other six judges and the two attorneys arguing the case all appeared using remote technology because of coronavirus precautions.