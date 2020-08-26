(The Center Square) – With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, authorities in Kansas City are considering new measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19
As the number of new cases was expected to eclipse a record 700 during the week of Aug. 14, among the plans now being weighed is reemploying seating limits at local restaurants and bars, KMBC News reported.
"We're continuing to evaluate a few things in other areas, both bars and restaurant capacity issues," said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who has already enacted a face mask requirement for the city. "Restaurants are just operating on the edge right now, barely getting by, so if we reduce occupancy, it's going to mean more restaurants are going to close."
Already the number of restaurant workers that have lost their jobs since the virus came to town stands in the neighborhood of 78,000, according to the National Restaurant Association, and those figures don’t include layoffs from the bar business, another one of the most hard hit areas.
Kansas City Restaurant Association member Bill Teel said he worries things may get worse before they get better.
"The holiday season is a big season for restaurants and it's going to hurt this year, not being able to have those kinds of events," he said.
With a decision about changes to the state’s restaurant and bar business’ 50% capacity policy expected to come over the next two weeks, Teel is already on the record about what he wants to see happen.
"We don't want to see any rollback to what we had before,” he said. “That would be devastating."
Thus far this year, estimates are metro restaurants have lost upward of $2 million in sales from what they had last year.