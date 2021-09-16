(The Center Square) – The new leader of Missouri’s health department said he wants to take politics out of public health, improve its culture and focus on messaging to increase COVID-19 vaccinations.
Donald Kauerauf, the state’s new director of health and human services, spent an hour on Thursday answering questions from reporters during a teleconference. Kauerauf replaces Dr. Randall Williams, who resigned in April. The department accounts for $2.3 billion, or 7%, of Missouri's $34 billion annual total operating budget.
Kauerauf previously served as the assistant director of the Illinois Department of Public Health from 2016 to 2018. Kauerauf served in various leadership positions in public health and emergency management during the last 30 years.
“Public health is not political,” Kaueraf said. “It has never been and it never should be. Going back over my 30 years in the sector, public health has always been about the science. It’s looking at the greater good and helping people. That’s what public health is.
“This has been quite an eye opener during the last 18 or 19 months. They're taking a process that is about people – caring about people – and they politicize it. And that’s a shock to me because that's not what we’re about. That’s not what I bring to the table. It’s about following the science. It’s following the rules and making sure we do our best to protect the citizens of Missouri.”
Kauerauf didn’t comment on mask or vaccination mandates and said the tactic reveals poor planning and performance.
“The word ‘mandate’ is a word I can’t stand,” Kauerauf said. “In the public health world, when you start saying the word 'mandate,' you're basically acknowledging that everything else has failed. Public health should never have got to a point where we even need to worry about the word 'mandate.' ”
Kauerauf expressed concern with Missouri’s new state law requiring health orders to be approved by municipal legislative bodies.
“This is one that haunts me and I'm worried about,” he said. “As I stated earlier, public health is not politics – it’s helping people. And the damage that is being done across not only Missouri but across the country where there are oppositions to views, the quarreling, the lack of respect and knowledge – downright meanness towards each other in the public health field…
“Public health going is going to go on after COVID. If we've lost that local respect of the system, how are we going to recover from that? I think that’s where we’re going to need these partnerships, unified voices and let's set that rhetoric behind us. Let's focus on issues of public health and understand that it's about the people. What are we doing to protect the people? And that is job number one.”
To improve public health throughout the state, Kauerauf pledged to build relationships and partnerships with the state’s major medical centers and health care associations.
“Public health is at a standpoint right now where people are tired,” Kauerauf said. “They are beat. They are exiting the field at record rates because of the stress and demands of the job. We need someone to lead this agency who can restore hope and the soul of the public health workforce—not only at the state level but at the local level, too. I believe I am uniquely qualified to do that and I think that's what I bring the table.”
Kauerauf said Missouri’s vaccination incentive program was a success. State records show more than 45,000 individuals who received their vaccinations after the launch entered the $9 million lottery. That equates to $200 per injection. Missouri’s completed vaccination rate is 46.6%, an increase of 6.2 points since the lottery was announced July 21.
“There are people still needing accurate information to make the right (vaccination) decision,” Kauerauf said. “With the 30% who are hesitant… if they begin to get vaccinated, that means 80% of Missouri will be vaccinated.”