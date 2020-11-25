(The Center Square) – Missouri has created a public website spelling out the research and production processes that ensure the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines expected to be widely available early next year.
MOStopsCOVID.com will not only provide Missourians with accurate, vetted information regarding the vaccines and updates on when they may be eligible for vaccination, but is also designed to preempt the misinformation that many fear will soil sober discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine effort that public health experts say will be pivotal in beating back the pandemic.
“It’s been remarkable to learn about the work that has been going on for many months now among scientists and researchers, many of whom are right here in Missouri,” Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday in announcing the launch of MOStopsCOVID.com.
The new website features Q&A answers to common questions residents have about the vaccine, including when they will be eligible to receive the vaccine and how well it works.
The website also attempts to clarify the inevitable misinformation that people will “hear” or see on social media. There are “Get The Facts” and “Rumor Control” tabs on the site that have already dispelled one falsehood circulating about the internet: No, you cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine.
Parson said the research and development of multiple COVID-19 vaccines – including the most advanced of the vaccines in the approval pipeline produced by the 2,000 employees at the Pfizer plant in Chesterfield, west of St. Louis – continue to show promising safety and effectiveness findings.
“The most important thing we’ve learned about the accelerated development process is that steps have not been eliminated but are instead occurring simultaneously,” he said. “Safety is not being sacrificed, and it’s important for Missourians to understand this.”
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and county health departments across the state are preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as early as December although most rank-and-file citizens won’t be eligible for inoculation until next year.
In August, about 75 state agency representatives, 10 Missouri National Guardsmen and 50 federal and local officials developed Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine response plan.
The 111-page plan was finalized and submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in October.
The state plans to take a phased approach to distribution, allocating the vaccine to health care workers, those considered to be “high risk,” schools and “critical” businesses before providing it to the general public, based on guidelines provided by the CDC.
“Missouri got a very early start preparing for vaccinations because we think it’s our best path to getting to a better place,” DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams said. “This process is one that has continued to evolve, and we are committed to providing Missourians with the information they need as quickly as we can provide it. Information is empowering, and personal choices made during this public health emergency can positively impact yourself, those around you, and your entire community.”
The Missouri-developed COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer is expected to receive approval for its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as soon as next week.
“The company expects to see an emergency-use approval from the FDA and could then start distributing the vaccine by the end of the year,” said Pfizer Chesterfield Plant manager Dr. Christine Smith on Nov. 13, noting many of the 43,000 individuals enrolled in trials were Missourians.
“We are proud Pfizer in Chesterfield is leading the way on this critical global development,” Parson said. “Missouri has been considered a leader in this area, and that will only continue when a vaccine becomes available.”