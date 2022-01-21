(The Center Square) – The day after Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson noted St. Louis’ plea for federal hospital personnel assistance was a month behind Kansas City’s request for handling the COVID-19 surge, he announced on Friday a U.S. military medical team will be deployed next week at a St. Louis County hospital.
“Kansas City did that over a month ago, actually put their request in early and had help from the federal government,” Gov. Parson told reporters after an event on Thursday in Hazelwood, a northern suburb of St. Louis and a few miles from Christian Hospital site of the deployment. “St. Louis just sent their request in a week ago or so and that’s been approved. But we want FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] to come in and be able to help with those things. Like I said, they were on the ground in Kansas City over a month ago and helping with other places. So it’s just a matter of getting your request in and getting it done. It’s good they’re going to be sending 40 to 50 people here to help in the St. Louis region.”
Parson didn’t renew emergency orders allowing the Missouri National Guard to be utilized for pandemic assistance as they expired on Dec. 31, 2021. Emergency orders granting exemptions on some hospital regulations also expired on that date. Friday’s media release stated Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is granting waivers of regulations made during the state of emergency that ended Dec. 31. It allows hospitals to expand bed capacity and assist with workforce challenges.
“When we took off the emergency order, it didn’t change anything in the operations in the hospitals,” Gov. Parson said on Thursday. “We had sent a letter out to hospitals saying we would grant waivers for the next 45 days. The emergency order was mainly for the National Guard. But as far as the process for the hospital, they still have the ability to put people in the hallways, to be able to exercise the [rules] they want.”
This isn’t the first time Gov. Parson publicly singled out the effort of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, comprised of St. Louis’ four major health systems. Parson criticized Dr. Alex Garza, leader of the task force last February after Garza pointed out problems with the state’s vaccine distribution. Garza also pleaded with Parson for a statewide mask mandate.
The release said the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency’s (SEMA) request through FEMA will bring a 40-person U.S. Navy medical team. SEMA assisted a 17-member Health Care Task Force with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to assist at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, according to the release. The team started assisting in the emergency department on Jan. 7 and will continue through Feb. 4.
The DHSS website on Friday showed 1,720 people were hospitalized in St. Louis with COVID-19, leaving the remaining inpatient bed capacity at 16%; there were 289 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, leaving the remaining ICU bed capacity at 12%. The dashboard showed 13,865 deaths in Missouri due to COVID-19. More than one million have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.
FEMA also is supporting two AmeriCorps teams assisting with community testing sites and other COVID-19 support activities, according to the release. AmeriCorps St. Louis is supporting testing in St. Charles, St. Louis and Springfield, while a team from southwest Missouri is helping testing sites in the Kansas City area.