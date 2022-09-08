(The Center Square) – Leaders in public health and government should begin adjusting strategies to deal with COVID-19 variants in the same way HIV therapeutics were developed, according to a University of Missouri researcher.
Kamlendra Singh, a professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine and the Christopher S. Bond Life Sciences Center principal investigator, led a team in analyzing protein sequences from more than 10 million omicron-related coronavirus samples collected from around the world since November 2021. The research was published in the "International Journal of Molecular Sciences."
Like influenza, the coronavirus is likely never to disappear, Singh said. New vaccines can be developed to target the most up-to-date version of the virus. However, as new variants continue to evolve, the rapid mutations will probably make vaccines less effective. Plus, investigators are beginning to see individuals infected with a combination of variants.
"My advice to leaders would be, and it's a hard thing to say but the truth is the truth," Singh said in an interview with The Center Square, "funding for investigators is depleted and the big sharks in the beginning got a lot of money. COVID is still serious, but not deadly. But we still need support."
Singh said the speed of the virus mutation is faster than the development of booster vaccinations. He believes developing small-molecule antiviral drugs that target parts of the virus that don't mutate might be the best strategy in the future.
"When you think back on HIV, it was so bad that anybody who got infected was facing almost certain death," Singh said. "But people in government invested money and developed antiviral drugs. And today, HIV patients can live a normal life. That's what wee need to do now."
He said government leadership should look toward investing in health care to restore the pre-pandemic capacity to provide all levels of care throughout the nation.
"I'm not saying we should stop giving vaccines or giving boosters," Singh said. "But I have to say I think the return on investment is not what we expected. We should be investing in different fronts. Vaccines help a lot; don't take me wrong. But many doctors and nurses got so tired and quit. We should invest in more nurses and doctors so the workload can be reduced."