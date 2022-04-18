(The Center Square) – Medical breakthroughs might stagnate without new strategies to fund research, according to a professor at the University of Missouri.
Felipe B.G. Silva, an assistant professor who teaches the accounting and business strategy capstone course at the state's flagship campus, said government and private investment in the biotechnology sector rapidly increased as COVID-19 vaccines were developed in the last two years. However, the Standard & Poor's Biotechnology Select Industry Index declined 42% from a peak last April to last month.
Silva noted the technology and internet boom and bust in the 1990s. But the decline of the biotechnology sector is challenging to explain. He said lower biotechnology investment is a possible predictor of fewer innovations in medicine in the coming years.
"Prices went up, understandably, in 2020 with the expectation of a successful vaccine being developed," Silva said. "After 2021, we saw the biotech sector performing below other sectors and that was puzzling. Markets are sometimes wrong and work inefficiently. But most times we should expect prices to reflect the prospects of a sector. And biotech is the opposite."
Silva was one of five authors attempting to explain the complex situation in the article, "The Rapid Rise and Fall of Biotech Stocks Adversely Impacts the Society," in the California Management Review. One possible outcome of the decline is less medical innovation from startups in developing new drugs to fight various diseases.
"It's really hard to disentangle and say what's causing this," Silva said. "But what we can say for sure is it will come with negative effects."
Silva compared the current status of biotechnology to aeronautics in the last century. He said the 66-year span from man's first flight (1903) to landing on the moon (1969) showed the rapid acceleration of technological development.
"When we get more information about how things work and technology evolves, there's more collaborating," Silva said. "The same thing happened with the internet. Imagine how our lives would be right now if we were back 34 years ago when the internet was used only by the military."
Silva said the government should continue funding research, even if it doesn't promise immediate and gratifying outcomes.
"When some things are risky, I think the government needs to step in and provide some incentive for those taking risks, sort of a cushion," Silva said. "If you want a person to engage in groundbreaking research, there must be some sort of backing. If the research doesn't pay off, they still need funding and employment. They need the freedom to take risks without being concerned with negative outcomes, especially when it comes to innovation."
Silva and his colleagues emphasize the government's role in funding the development of COVID-19 vaccines and how public and private-sector companies benefit from all types of government-funded research and development.
"It's a more philosophical example, but would Leonardo da Vinci have produced the same level of creativity if he was under a rigid contract?" Silva asked. "If you don't come up with an invention every year, you're going to be fired. There's a balance between risk and exploring ideas."