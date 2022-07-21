(The Center Square) – More Missourians are working and they’re making more money, according to reports from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC).
However, MERIC also reported the state’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) decreased 7.3 points to 49.5. Scores above 50 indicate an expanding economy and below 50 indicate a sluggish economy. The national PMI was 53, a decrease of 3.1 points from May. It was the first time in 26 months Missouri fell below 50.
Missouri’s unemployment rate decreased by three-tenths of a percentage point in June, from 3.1% in May to 2.8%. Republican Gov. Mike Parson stated in a social media post the unemployment rate is the lowest since the data series started in 1976.
The rate is 1.6 percentage points below June 2021 when it was 4.4%. MERIC stated the number of unemployed Missourians in June decreased by 11,519 compared to May. Missouri’s unemployment rate was eight-tenths of a percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.6%.
Sectors with the largest employment growth were private service-providing industries in leisure and hospitality (2,400 jobs) and educational and health services (1,200 jobs).
Missouri outperformed the nation in personal income gains during the first quarter of 2022. Personal incomes increased 5% in Missouri and 4.8% nationally, according to estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (USBEA). The largest increases were in South Dakota (8.5%), North Dakota (8.2%) and Iowa (8.1%).
The USBEA also reported a nationwide increase in earnings and property income – dividends, interest and rent. Personal income increased by $247.5 billion, net earnings by $268.5 billion and dividends, and interest and rent by $24.2 billion.
Transfer receipts, defined as benefits from federal, state and local governments, declined $45.3 billion. They include retirement and disability insurance (including Social Security), medical benefits (including Medicare and Medicaid), income maintenance benefits, unemployment insurance compensation, veterans’ benefits and federal education and training assistance.
The PMI, compiled with the Mid-America Business Conditions Survey by Creighton University, measures a nine-state region from Minnesota to Arkansas. New orders, production, supplier delivery times, backlogs, inventories, prices, employment, imports and exports are evaluated in determining PMI. The national PMI is produced by the Institute for Supply Management.