(The Center Square) – Missouri's traffic stops increased in 2021, but the amount is still lower than before the pandemic, according to an annual report published by Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Overall stops in 2021 were up 5% from 2020 but were 20% lower than overall stops in 2019, according to the statistics. The report shows arrests were up 9% in 2021 but were 34% lower than overall arrests in 2019. Vehicle searches were down 12% compared to 2020 and 18% lower than 2019.
The report, based on data compiled by Dr. Jeffrey Milyo, professor and chair of the Department of Economics at the University of Missouri in Columbia and Dr. Brittany Street, assistant professor of economics also of the university, reflects changes that occurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“First, the pattern of driving is likely still different than pre-pandemic patterns affecting which drivers are on the road and how much,” the authors said in the report. “… many individuals still worked remote part- or full-time in 2021. Second, law enforcement policies may have shifted in a variety of ways to minimize interpersonal contact, keep jail capacity low or adjust to staffing shortages."
A law passed in 2000 requires compiling and summarizing traffic stop data from more than 500 law enforcement agencies throughout the state. The intent of the law was to assist government and law enforcement in determining issues with disparities relating to stops and searches.
More than 1.2 million vehicle stops, resulting in 83,981 searches and 49,955 arrests, were recorded in 2021, according to the report. The document provides data on stops, searches, arrests and citations broken out by race and ethnic groups.
Schmitt is expanding data collection to include more than totals by race. Agencies will be required to submit the assignment of law enforcement officers making the reports so the data can be better analyzed. An officer assigned to traffic enforcement will probably have different statistics compared to an officer working on a specific task force.
The new reporting also will require entering a driver’s residential zip code to provide information on commuter populations. In addition to recording the reason for an arrest, the new reporting will require reasons for issuing citations and warnings.
“This report helps law enforcement agencies and others contextualize vehicle stops and identify areas of improvement," Schmitt, a Republican candidate for the seat of retiring Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, said in a statement announcing the report. "It’s my hope that this report will ensure that Missourians are receiving the best possible service from our state’s law enforcement.”