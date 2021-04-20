(The Center Square) – Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams resigned Tuesday and will replaced by a member of the governor's staff.
Gov. Mike Parson named Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Knodell as Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services effective immediately, according to a news release.
Knodell served as deputy chief of staff since 2017. He has been integral in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts and has taken a leading role in vaccine rollout and distribution in Missouri, the governor's office said.
“As Deputy Chief of Staff, Robert brings valuable knowledge and leadership experience to our team and the entire state of Missouri,” Parson said. “For more than a year, he has also played a leading role in Missouri’s COVID-19 response efforts, and I am more than confident in him to take over as Acting Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.”
Parson lauded Williams' work.
“Dr. Williams has been a huge asset to Missouri, especially this past year in dealing with COVID-19,” Parson said. “We greatly appreciate all the work he has done for the people of our state and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”