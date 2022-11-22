(The Center Square) – It’s going to cost more to put a Thanksgiving meal on the table, but a 30% decline in gasoline prices will make it more affordable to travel during the holiday compared to summer.
Missourians are paying an average of $3.22 per gallon for regular gasoline as they fill their tanks before the holiday travel period, according to AAA. The national average is $3.63.
The amount is approximately 20 cents less than last month in Missouri, but 15 cents higher than the average price last year. The gasoline pricing website Gasbuddy predicts a 20% increase in Thanksgiving travel by automobile.
Gasoline prices peaked in the Midwest in June when they hit approximately $5 per gallon.
“It has been a dizzying year at the pump, with motorists likely feeling nauseous not from the eggnog, but from the roller coaster ride at the pump with record gasoline prices earlier this year, which have fallen significantly since mid-summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Americans, however, are proving that while we’ll openly complain about high gas prices, most of us aren’t deterred from taking to the highways to observe Thanksgiving with those that matter most to us, especially as precautions from the pandemic have eased.”
The federal government’s Energy Information Administration reported lower demand for gasoline and higher supplies of fuel this week. Demand fell more than 3% last week while inventories rose more than 1%.
“The national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02,” Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, said in a statement. “But this Thanksgiving will be about 20 cents higher than a year ago, and a dollar more per gallon than a pre-pandemic 2019. However, we can be thankful that gas prices are moving in the right direction for now.”
AAA reported the lowest gasoline prices in the state were found in the St. Louis metropolitan area and southern and southwestern Missouri counties. The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas on Tuesday was $3.07 in Joplin, followed by St. Louis at $3.08. The highest price tracked by AAA in the state's larger cities was $3.44 in Cape Girardeau.
If demand remains low and inventories continue to increase, drivers will likely see pump prices dip throughout the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA. The organization also reported gasoline prices are declining because of growing economic concerns and how they could influence the demand for oil.
“For this week, persistent concerns that economic growth might stall or reverse could push prices lower,” AAA reported. “If crude (oil) demand declines, prices will likely follow suit.”