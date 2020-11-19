(The Center Square) – A small savings, resulting from a drop in Missouri’s taxable wage base, will help employers who are trying to recover from COVID-19 closures; but is not meant as an economic stimulus measure, stated head of Associated Industries of Missouri (AIM).
The drop will mean a reduction of $13.50 per employee ($15.85 per employee for construction), Ray McCarty, president/CEO of AIM told theThe Center Square. He said the amount of unemployed tax paid by employers is based on an experience modification, which means actual savings will vary.
“For a business with 500 employees, the savings could be $6,750, more or less,” McCarty said.
In an interview with The Center Square, Missouri Executive Director of the National Federation of Independent Business, Brad Jones, explained that Missouri set up the unemployment insurance program with triggers so when the fund balance gets to a certain level, it can be adjusted up or down. This dynamic was put into place due to the state not wanting a $2 billion trust fund. The balance has previously reached up to a $1 billion total.
“I’m glad we had a very healthy balance in our trust fund prior to March when everything sort of hit the fan,” said Jones.
The state’s unemployment trust fund balance was more than $1 billion before the pandemic. It hit a low point in September of approximately $442 million, but rose to $489 million as of Nov. 6.
During the great recession in 2007 and 2008, Missouri was in a similar situation. Almost every state in the nation went broke in their unemployment trust fund.
When a state’s unemployment insurance trust fund goes broke, it can borrow from a federal government. Jones said unlike other programs, they want to get paid back – and the repayment carries with it an assessment.
“From an employer’s standpoint, one of the most important things is to make sure we don’t have to pay back the federal government,” he said.
“It is important to realize this was not meant as an economic stimulus measure. The formula, unchanged since the pandemic started, is built to ensure employers pay the proper amount of tax into the fund to handle unemployment claims,” McCarty said, “So, while it is a relief when the amount goes down, it is not meant as an economic development tool, but only as a means of providing adequate funding of the unemployment trust fund to pay claims.”
One of the most critical problems small businesses had before the pandemic was finding people to put to work.
“Then we had the problem of giving our folks the extra unemployment money when they were out of work,” Jones said.
With the extra funds, the unemployed weren’t going back to work because they were taking home more money with unemployment than in their former jobs. This resulted in a disruption in the state’s workforce, he stated. It’s still hard to find people to come back to work even though there are jobs are out there. Small businesses then had to compete with bigger companies with better benefit packages and higher wages.
“One of the last things small business people need right now is to get hit with another assessment. They are just trying to make it until Friday payroll,” Jones said.