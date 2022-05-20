(The Center Square) – Missouri’s tax revenue is increasing along with its employment.
Payrolls in Missouri grew by 76,000 in April compared to April 2021, according to a report from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC). The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased 1.3 percentage points, from 4.7% in April 2021 to 3.4% last month. The April rate was two percentage points below March (3.6%).
True revenue comparisons won't be possible for fiscal years 2021 to 2022 as tax filing deadlines were extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Missouri’s Office of Administration. The 2020 income tax filing deadlines in April and June were moved to July 15, 2020. The April 2021 deadline was delayed until May 2021 and will affect April and May comparisons.
The Office of Administration reported increases in April in all categories:
- Individual income tax: up 5.1% for the year, from $7.03 to $7.39 billion; up 32.5% for the month;
- Sales and use tax: up 15% for the year, from $1.97 to $2.27 billion; up 14.2% for the month;
- Corporate income and corporate franchise tax: up 9.7% for the year, from $608.8 to $668.1 million; increased 5.7% for the month.
MERIC reported 104,000 unemployed people in April out of Missouri's 3.1 million person civilian labor force. Most major private-sector industry groups showed increases in April payrolls compared to last year.
The largest job gain was in leisure and hospitality with 28,000. Subgroups of hospitality posted significant gains. Jobs in “arts, entertainment and recreation” and “accommodation and food services” increased 12.3% and “accommodation and food services” increased 10.3%. The Kansas City and Springfield metropolitan statistical areas showed similar percentages in growth in hospitality jobs. However, St. Louis only had a 7.5% increase in hospitality job growth and declines in “arts, entertainment and recreation” (down 1.1%) and “amusement, gambling, recreation” (down 5.5%).
Following the hospitality sector in growth of jobs was professional and business services (22,900) and trade, transportation and utilities (10,300).