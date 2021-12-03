(The Center Square) – An analysis of the best and most cost-effective highway systems in the United States ranked Missouri third, falling one spot from last year’s ratings.
The Reason Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on the advancement of individual liberty and free markets, gave Missouri the high ranking and rated it first in funds spent to build new or widen existing highways and bridges. Missouri was rated fifth in total disbursements, which includes funds spent on capital projects and bridges, maintenance, administration, highway law enforcement and safety, interest and bond retirement.
The research found Missouri spends $27,770 per mile of state-controlled road. Missouri’s highway system is the sixth-largest in the nation, with 33,830 miles of roads and 10,399 bridges. Missouri ranks ninth in maintenance disbursements as it spends $6,605 per state-controlled mile on repaving, filling potholes and general upkeep.
“The recent Reason Report ranking Missouri highest in terms of capital and bridge disbursements per mile is a testament to Missouri’s needs-based approach and coordination with private engineering consultants and contractors to produce practical, innovative approaches to our road and bridge needs,” said Patrick McKenna, the director of the Missouri Department of Transportation, in an email to The Center Square. “The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission objectively allocates our transportation resources around the state using a disciplined asset management approach to invest in system needs. We also work with our local planning partners through a nationally recognized cooperative process to plan our projects for funding in the annual State Transportation Improvement Program.”
The report found Missouri lacking in its percentage of structurally deficient bridges and its urban fatality rate. Missouri ranked 34th with approximately 9% of its bridges rated as structurally deficient. Nationally, the report found 7% of highway bridges rated deficient. Federal law mandates uniform inspection of all bridges for structural adequacy at least every two years, according to the report. Bridges with a “deficient” rating are eligible for federal funding for repairs.
Missouri ranked 37th in urban fatality rate, with .93 fatalities per 100 million urban vehicle miles. The report found the national urban fatality rate increased during the last several years after a decades-long downward trend. No one cause is attributed to the increase, but distracted driving might be a significant contributor, the report stated.
McKenna mentioned last year’s Reason Foundation report earlier this year during legislative hearings on a gasoline tax signed into law in July by Republican Gov. Mike Parson. The tax is expected to provide approximately $500 million in additional revenue for MODOT to improve roads and bridges. MODOT estimated it needed $745 million to complete all necessary repairs and construction.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, signed into law by President Biden in November, will provide $6.5 billion for Missouri’s highways and $484 million for bridge replacement and repairs, according to documents provided by the White House.
MODOT is currently holding public meetings throughout the state to gain input for planning construction and repairs. Its website states work with statewide regional planning partners identified $1 billion in annual unfunded needs.
“Since transportation needs greatly outweigh funding available, the challenge is determining the optimal projects to fund that provide the greatest return on investment to taxpayers,” McKenna wrote in a message accompanying the 27-page document, “High-Priority Unfunded Needs.” “Across every region of the state, feedback from Missourians has consistently prioritized maintaining the existing system as the highest priority. Other priorities include projects that improve safety, spur economic growth and provide more transportation choices.”