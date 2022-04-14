(The Center Square) – Questions, suggestions and assumptions came from all directions as members of the House Missouri Budget Committee reviewed a bill to give Missourians a $500 tax credit.
House Bill 3021 would appropriate approximately $1 billion from the state’s general revenue fund for a one-time economic recovery tax credit. It would be non-refundable and limited to individuals who resided in Missouri during the entire 2021 tax year and filed a state tax return.
Missourians would get a one-time tax credit of $500, or $1,000 if married and filing a joint tax return.
If the tax credit was intended to help those most affected by inflation and high gasoline prices, some committee members said it wouldn’t help the elderly on fixed incomes and those earning near or below the poverty line. Since several taxes fund the state’s general revenue, some members questioned the income tax credit when the state’s sales tax takes a higher portion of wages from low-income taxpayers.
“I find it very troubling when we’re looking at this not being applicable to seniors on fixed incomes when, quite frankly, those people need this money,” Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, D-Kansas City, told the committee.
Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, the bill’s sponsor and chairman of the House Budget Committee, was questioned about the bill’s timing with only a few weeks remaining before the end of the legislative session in May. Smith said the need for a tax credit became apparent after the House passed the state’s $47 billion operating budget last week.
“I came to a point where I needed to file a piece of legislation to get this conversation started and try to make it as simple as I could, as maneuverable as I could, understanding that we would have to go through this very process,” Smith told the committee on Wednesday.
There was discussion of funding the tax credit with federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act instead of general revenue.
The Department of Revenue’s legislative director, Zach Wyatt, testified significant technical challenges exist if executing the bill in its current state. If the tax credits exceed $1 billion, the bill requires the refunds to be apportioned to all eligible taxpayers, resulting in lower refunds.
“My concerns with this… my head is blown,” said Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, while questioning Wyatt. “I think this is a hot mess right now, to be honest.”
Representatives from AARP and the Missouri Budget Project testified in favor of the bill.
“We think there’s been a number of folks who have felt the negative impacts from the recent public health emergency and economic situation,” said Jeremy Lafaver of the Missouri Budget Project. “We also think the burden has been felt by everybody in the state and so we think this is a good step and, philosophically, we support it.”
Smith said he hoped the Department of Revenue would provide more information next week to answer any questions asked during the hearing. He said he hoped the committee would vote on the bill next week but canceled today’s committee meeting, scheduled to move the bill forward.
Senate Bill 1138, sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, was mentioned as a possible substitute for Smith’s bill. Hough’s legislation states the Department of Revenue will automatically apply a $500 refundable tax credit to a taxpayer’s liability.