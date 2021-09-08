(The Center Square) – State Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, announced his candidacy on Wednesday to replace St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat.
Dogan began exploring his candidacy in January.
“We've lost population, jobs, and quite honestly, we've lost our way,” Dogan said in a video posted in January. “If we're going to reverse that decline, we need leaders who can bring people together and work with people who disagree ...”
Page became the county executive after the resignation of Steve Stenger, a Democrat who was convicted of federal corruption charges. Page won election to the position last November with 58% of the vote over challenger Paul Berry, a Black Republican. Page is facing a second lawsuit filed by attorney general Eric Schmitt for a mask mandate issued in July. Schmitt dropped the earlier lawsuit.
Dogan was critical of Page’s actions during the pandemic and his relationship with the African-American community.
“Over the past few months, Sam Page has shown us that he isn't working for all of us,” Dogan said. “Even though we all want to defeat COVID and keep people safe, he has hurt small business owners and made decisions that were grounded in politics, not science. He's made our County Council more partisan and divisive. And he disrespected the African-American community by firing [diversity officer, the late] Hazel Erby and passing up the opportunity to hire our county's first African-American police chief.”
Dogan, 43, is the only Black Republican member of the Missouri legislature. He served from 2011 to 2014 as an alderman in the City of Ballwin, located in west St. Louis County. Dogan was elected to the House in 2014 and is in his fourth and final term. He serves as chairman of the House special committee on criminal justice. The biography on his campaign website states during his first term he successfully organized two-thirds of the Missouri legislature to petition Democrat Gov. Jan Nixon to commute the sentence of Jeff Mizanskey, who served more than 20 years of a life sentence for nonviolent marijuana offenses. He also sponsored the “Blue Alert” law to help quickly capture anyone suspected of killing or injuring a police officer.
“It’s going to be a difficult task for a candidate for county executive in Democratic St. Louis County to run on the Republican General Assembly’s record using Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s playbook,” Page campaign spokesperson Michele Hornish said in a text to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Dogan earned his bachelor’s degree from Yale University in 2000 with majors in political science and philosophy. He served as a legislative assistant for Missouri Republican Senator Jim Talent for three years.