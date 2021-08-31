(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson mobilized the Missouri National Guard on Tuesday to assist in recovery efforts in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida caused damage throughout the state earlier this week. More than a million residents in Louisiana are without power, including all of New Orleans.
About 300 soldiers will be alerted, mobilized and deployed.
“As our fellow states never fail to come to our aid in times of need, we are proud to answer this call to provide relief to our friends in Louisiana,” Parson said in a statement. “Americans helping Americans and neighbor helping neighbor is what keeps our nation strong.”
Missouri’s Emergency Management Agency received a request for assistance from Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement among states that allows for the sharing of resources.
“Our professionals in the Missouri National Guard are the best of the best and have the resources, skills and training necessary to help Louisiana recover and come back stronger than ever,” Parson said.
The Missouri National Guard will provide humanitarian support, equipment, debris removal and general assistance. Soldiers from the 110th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, headquartered in Kansas City, and the 35th Engineer Brigade, headquartered in Fort Leonard Wood, were mobilized.
“The Missouri National Guard is well trained and equipped to assist in recovery operations and has done similar missions in the past with (Hurricanes) Katrina and Rita,” Major General Levon Cumpton, Missouri National Guard Adjutant General, said in a statement. “We are proud to assist our teammates in Louisiana in their time of need.”
The brigades are scheduled to assist for up to 14 days and will continue to provide support to civil authorities as long as directed.
“(My wife) Teresa and I are praying for the state of Louisiana and all her people as they begin to recover from Hurricane Ida’s devastation and destruction,” Parson said.