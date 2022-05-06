(The Center Square) – A $500 million payment into the Missouri State Employees Retirement System was among dozens of one-time expenditures approved Friday in the legislature's record-setting $49 billion budget.
The legislature left approximately $1 billion unspent. It met the constitutional requirement of approving the budget one week before the end of its legislative session.
Earlier this week, state Budget Director Dan Haug announced net general revenue collections for April increased 40.8% compared to last April, from $952 million last year to $1.34 billion this year. The April-to-April comparison is affected by last year's state tax filing deadline being delayed until May due to the pandemic.
House Bill 3005, one of 19 bills comprising the state budget, allocated a one-time payment of $200 million from the state's general revenue fund and $300,000 from its budget stabilization fund into MOSERS.
Dan Hegeman, R-Crosby, said the cash wouldn't completely meet MOSERS' financial needs.
"This doesn't get us all the way to what MOSERS wanted," Hegeman told the Senate on Friday. "But it does considerably move them down the road. Out of their 30-year plan, this gets them to about year five. But I don't perceive we will ever give $500 million in the near future or ever again."
Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, questioned MOSERS' transparency and cooperation.
"I've repeatedly met with MOSERS, especially as $3.9 million in legal expenses were racked up," Onder said. "It's distressing to me I don't know what's going on and they refused to tell me what's going on. That's an issue."
Onder later added legal confidentialities could limit how much MOSERS could disclose.
In the House, Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, said the budget was the best since he was elected in 2016.
"I think this is going to be my first year in the House where I will be voting for all of the operating budget bills," Merideth said.
Merideth frequently noted during the past few weeks the House version of the budget sent to the Senate wasn't parallel to the version put forth by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.
"We have come out a whole lot better in this budget than what we sent to the other side," Merideth said.