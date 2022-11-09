(The Center Square) – Missouri voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana.
With 99% of precincts reporting, Amendment Three passed with 53.2% of the vote. Missourians will be able to purchase recreational marijuana as early as February 2023.
The span of elected officials criticizing the initiative ranged from Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson to Democratic St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. Plus, organizations ranging from the Missouri Hospital Association to the state's Catholic Bishops and law enforcement organizations urged citizens to vote against it. The amendment was supported by the Missouri ACLU and Kansas City Democrat Mayor Quinton Lucas.
The initiative received 73% approval in the City of St. Louis, 59% in St. Louis County and 61% in Jackson County near Kansas City. The amendment didn't receive support in counties without a large urban or suburban area.
The amendment removes prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over age 21. The initiative also allows persons with certain marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from incarceration or parole and probation and have their records expunged.
"Today, Missourians took a huge step forward by becoming the 20th state to legalize marijuana for adult use," John Payne, campaign director for Legal Missouri 2022, said in a statement late Tuesday night. "Missouri also made history by being the first state in the nation to automatically expunge past, non-violent marijuana offenses by a vote of the people."
The state tax on the retail price will be 6%. The estimated initial cost of the program will be $3.1 million, and estimated initial tax revenues will be $7.9 million. The estimated annual cost of the program is $5.5 million, and annual tax revenue will be at least $40.8 million.
"Missouri will see millions in new revenue pour in each year for veterans' health care, drug treatment and our severely underfunded public defender's office," Payne said.
Voters in four other states – Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota and South Dakota – also had proposals on Tuesday's ballot to decriminalize marijuana. Last month, President Joe Biden announced he would pardon thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law.
"The enormous step forward for criminal justice reform will result in hundreds of thousands of Missourians having their records cleared, at no cost to them, for an activity that is now legal," Payne said. "Today's vote immediately puts an end to nearly 20,000 arrests each year for minor marijuana violations, freeing up vital law enforcement resources to fight serious and violent crime."
Here are the results of other statewide initiatives:
Amendment 1 Defeated: Voters declined to give the Legislature the ability to override current constitutional restrictions of state investments made by the State Treasurer. The amendment was defeated by 54% of voters. The amendment also would have allowed the state to invest in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long-term ratings or the highest short-term rating. State governmental entities estimated the amendment would increase interest revenue by $2 million per year and increase interest revenue for local governmental entities by $34,000 per year.
Amendment 4 Defeated: An initiative mandating Kansas City increase its police funding from 25% to 20% of its annual budget was approved with 63% of the vote.
Amendment 5 Passed: The Missouri Department of the National Guard will be a new state agency after 60% voters passed the measure.
Constitutional Convention Defeated: Voters didn't approve an initiative, placed on the ballot every 20 years, to revise and amend the state's constitution.