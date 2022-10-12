(The Center Square) – A woman who pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison and ordered to repay $787,000.
Dionneshae Forland, 51, of Florissant, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White and will be on supervised release for five years after she gets out of prison.
Forland admitted she was guilty of bank fraud, theft of government property and four counts of wire fraud. She admitted to a scheme to fraudulently obtain money from the Paycheck Protection Program and the Missouri Small Business Grant Program. The pandemic economic relief programs were intended for small businesses and employees at risk of losing their jobs. However, Forland used the money for personal expenses.
Forland lied on loan applications for the Paycheck Protection Program from January through May of 2021. She falsely stated the number of her employees and submitted fraudulent documents to obtain four loans worth $592,225.
Forland fraudulently obtained a $150,000 loan for a company linked to her son, Dwayne Times. She then fraudulently obtained two loans totaling $36,600 on behalf of two people referred to her by Times.
Forland was unsuccessful in submitting four fraudulent applications to the Missouri Small Business Grant Program in July 2020. However, she did fraudulently obtain a grant of $49,988. After Times took out $8,000 in cash, officials began to have suspicions of fraudulent activity and “clawed back” the funds.
Federal authorities have seized approximately $600,000 from accounts linked to Forland and Times.
Times, 31, pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud and theft of government property in June. He was sentenced by Judge White on Tuesday to five years of probation and ordered to repay $194,850.