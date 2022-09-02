(The Center Square) – A St. Peters, Missouri, woman was indicted by a federal grand jury in St. Louis for alleged fraud in obtaining $204,095 in loans from a program intended to help small businesses during the pandemic.
Trashunda M. Harrison, 36, was indicted on two counts of bank fraud and seven counts of wire fraud on Wednesday, according to a news release distributed on Thursday by the U.S. District Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. Each bank fraud charge carries a potential penalty of 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both. The wire fraud charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or both.
Harrison submitted multiple applications for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans from June 2020 through April 2021, according to the indictment. Harrison listed herself as the sole proprietor of three businesses, The Quiet Space LLC, Blow LLC and StrutN 80s LLC. On the loan applications, Harrison made false representations about the payroll and income of the businesses. She submitted fraudulent tax forms to support the false payroll and income claims. She applied for additional loans and falsely claimed to have used the first loan for payroll and business expenses.
Harrison spent the PPP money on unapproved expenses, including shopping, dining, rent and payments to individuals who had no affiliation with the companies, according to the indictment.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Clow.