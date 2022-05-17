(The Center Square) – Missouri voters will be required to show photo identification to vote in November's midterm elections if Republican Gov. Mike Parson signs a 58-page election bill into law.
House Bill 1878, sponsored by Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, will require persons seeking to vote to show photo identification. If they don't have photo identification, they can cast a provisional ballot and return before the polls close at 7 p.m. with photo identification. Or, the ballot will be counted if the person's signature matches the signature on file with the election authority.
Allowable photo identification includes:
- Non-expired Missouri driver's license;
- Non-expired or non-expiring Missouri nondriver's license;
- Photo identification issued by the United States, the state of Missouri, the Missouri National Guard, the United States Armed Forces or the United States Department of Veteran Affairs.
Voters can provide other documents meeting the following requirements:
- The name of the individual on the document substantially conforms to the most recent signature in the individual's voter registration record;
- a photograph of the individual;
- an expiration date on the document;
- the document hasn't expired or, if expired, it expired after the date of the most recent general election.
The bill also requires all state and fee offices to provide one nondriver's license at no cost to any voter who doesn't already possess identification and desires it for voting.
The original version of Simmons' bill was seven pages and focused on the photo identification requirements when passed by the House. The Senate added multiple provisions.
The bill gives the Secretary of State authority to audit lists of registered voters of any election authority. It bans drop boxes and prohibits the state or any political subdivision conducting elections from receiving private money for preparing, administering or conducting an election, including registering voters.
"I think the passage of a very strong election integrity bill is probably the single biggest highlight we had," said Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis.
House Democrats decried the legislation.
"I would say the biggest disappointment of this legislative session for us was that bill passing the finish line," House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said. "And it wasn't just the photo ID provisions. It was banning ballot drop boxes. It gave even more subpoena power to the Secretary of State."
House Democrats criticized Senate Democrats for not stopping the bill by filibuster. Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, said the bill could have been worse and was pleased with the addition of two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting.
"We tried to do the very best we could without getting something absolutely horrible shoved down our throat, which was a real possibility," Rizzo said. "We did the best that we could with two weeks early voting and we'll see what happens – maybe in the courts – or after that."
A photo identification bill was passed in 2016 but was ruled unconstitutional in 2020 by the Missouri Supreme Court for requiring a sworn statement to cast a non-provisional ballot.